Youth who issued death threat to Assam Minister Atul Bora detained

November 16, 2023 04:21 pm | Updated 04:33 pm IST - GUWAHATI

The 31-year-old was identified as Nip Pratim Baruah of Sivasagar district

The Hindu Bureau

Assam Minister Atul Bora. File | Photo Credit: Sandeep Saxena

GUWAHATI The police in eastern Assam’s Sivasagar district on Thursday detained 31-year-old Nip Pratim Baruah for allegedly issuing a death threat to the State’s Agriculture Minister Atul Bora, who is also the president of the Asom Gana Parishad.

This followed a directive from Director General of Police Gyanendra Pratap Singh to the CID to initiate legal proceedings regarding the death threat posted by one Pranash Shandilya in a social media comment section on November 14.

Claiming to have been directed by the outlawed United Liberation Front of Asom (Independent), the youth said Mr. Bora’s days were numbered as his residence would be destroyed by a bomb.

“We traced the person to the Gaurisagar area of Sivasagar district and detained him,” a police officer said.

