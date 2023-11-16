HamberMenu
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Elections
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Elections
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Youth who issued death threat to Assam Minister Atul Bora detained

The 31-year-old was identified as Nip Pratim Baruah of Sivasagar district

November 16, 2023 04:21 pm | Updated 04:32 pm IST - GUWAHATI

The Hindu Bureau
Assam Minister Atul Bora. File

Assam Minister Atul Bora. File | Photo Credit: Sandeep Saxena

GUWAHATI The police in eastern Assam’s Sivasagar district on Thursday detained 31-year-old Nip Pratim Baruah for allegedly issuing a death threat to the State’s Agriculture Minister Atul Bora, who is also the president of the Asom Gana Parishad.

The arrest followed a directive from Director General of Police Gyanendra Pratap Singh to the CID to initiate legal proceedings regarding the death threat posted by one Pranash Shandilya in a social media comment section on November 14.

Claiming to have been directed by the outlawed United Liberation Front of Asom (Independent), the youth said Mr. Bora’s days were numbered as his residence would be destroyed by a bomb.

“We traced the person to the Gaurisagar area of Sivasagar district and detained him,” a police officer said.

Related Topics

Assam / crime

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.