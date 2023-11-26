Miscreants urinate on youth in Meerut; one arrested

November 26, 2023 09:42 pm | Updated 09:44 pm IST - Lucknow

A Class 12 student was allegedly assaulted and urinated on the face by a few miscreants under the Medical Police station limits in Meerut district of Uttar Pradesh. The incident was caught on camera and the video went on social media platforms. The video is said to be November 13. However, later the police have issued a statement, saying that the main accused in the case has been arrested and three others have been booked.

“On November 13, a youth hailing from Jagriti Vihar colony under the Medical police station was assaulted and urinated by a few people. We have registered a case on the complaint of the victim’s father under relevant Sections of the Indian Penal (IPC) and arrested the prime accused,” the Meerut police said.

In the video, a person in a white jacket is seen urinating on the victim’s face, while the victim was pleading for mercy. It can also be seen a person in a dark grey jacket beating up the youth while two other accomplices remain onlookers and record videos.

Four suspects who have been booked are Avi Sharma, Ashish Malik, Rajan and Mohit Thakur. Meanwhile, Mr. Malik has been arrested by the police. The case is registered under Sections 147 (mischief or riot), 323 (voluntarily causing hurt to another), 504 (intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of peace) and 506 (criminal intimidation).

The Opposition attacked the Uttar Pradesh government over the incident with Mahan Dal president Keshav Dev Maurya demanding the resignation of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. “Yogi Adityanath ji should resign immediately. The police must take cognisance of the incident immediately,” he said

