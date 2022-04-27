Youth tied up from ceiling, beaten up in land dispute in Begusarai

In a video, Chandan Kumar is seen being beaten up mercilessly by group of young men in vest and jeans at verandah of a house

In a video, Chandan Kumar is seen being beaten up mercilessly by group of young men in vest and jeans at verandah of a house

In a video that has sprung up on social media, a youth is seen beaten up mercilessly with his feet tied with rope from the ceiling and hands from behind in a village in Bihar’s Begusarai district.

The incident is said to have happened on April 21 at Makhvaa village under the Bhagwanpur police station in a land dispute between two neighbours belonging to the same Extremely Backward Caste community.

Chandan Kumar is seen being beaten up mercilessly by a group of young men in vest and jeans at verandah of a house. A woman and a child are also also seen in the video.

“The incident has happened in an old land-related dispute between two neighbours of the village. A complaint has been lodged but no one has been arrested yet”, Bhagwanpur Station House Officer told The Hindu over the phone.

Chandan Kumar had the dispute with the family of Pradeep Sahani, who lives in the neighbourhood. Mr Sahani, reportedly, is known for his muscle power in the village.

“We were sitting in our house last Wednesday when Pradeep Sahani and his men came and started beating us. They later took away Chandan Kumar with them and thrashed him after tying his feet and hands with rope” Ramprit Kumar, brother of Chandan Kumar, told local media persons. Both the injured brothers were admitted to sadar (town) hospital in Begusarai for medical attention.

“The accused persons are absconding but we’ll arrest them soon”, the Bhagwanpur police station officer in charge said.