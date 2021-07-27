Youth shot dead by unidentified gunmen in Srinagar

Srinagar:

27 July 2021 14:47 IST

Mehran Ali Pathan, a resident of Safa Kadal, suffered multiple bullet wounds, according to hospital officials.

Unidentified gunmen shot dead a youth in the old city in Srinagar on Tuesday.

An official said unknown gunmen alighted in a lane and opened fired from a close range upon a civilian, Mehran Ali Pathan, 25, in Nawa Kadal area in the old city.

“Pathan was shifted to a hospital but succumbed to his injuries,” the official said.

The incident took place around 11.30 a.m. at Bulbul Lanker lane of Nawa Kadal.

The police have not immediately disclosed the name of the outfit or individuals behind the attack.