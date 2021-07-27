Other States

Youth shot dead by unidentified gunmen in Srinagar

Picture for representation purpose only.   | Photo Credit: Reuters

Unidentified gunmen shot dead a youth in the old city in Srinagar on Tuesday.

An official said unknown gunmen alighted in a lane and opened fired from a close range upon a civilian, Mehran Ali Pathan, 25, in Nawa Kadal area in the old city.

“Pathan was shifted to a hospital but succumbed to his injuries,” the official said.

Pathan, a resident of Safa Kadal, had suffered multiple bullet wounds, according to the officials at the Shri Maharaja Hari Singh Hospital.

The incident took place around 11.30 a.m. at Bulbul Lanker lane of Nawa Kadal.

The police have not immediately disclosed the name of the outfit or individuals behind the attack.


Our code of editorial values

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jul 27, 2021 3:31:39 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/other-states/youth-shot-dead-by-unidentified-gunmen-in-srinagar/article35556060.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY