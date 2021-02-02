Youth shot dead by BSF jawan at Tripura border

Agartala

02 February 2021 02:13 IST

The incident sparks tensions in Devipur

A 28-year-old youth was shot dead by a Border Security Force (BSF) jawan at a village along the border with Bangladesh in south Tripura on Monday morning.

The incident sparked tensions in Devipur under the Rishyamukh Rural Development Block.

The deceased has been identified as Jashim Mia, the son of Khalek Mia.

Reports said Khalek Mia had a heated argument with a BSF jawan of the 200th battalion after the former went to a field along the border to graze his cattle. The jawan had allegedly assaulted the man.

After hearing about the incident, Jashim rushed to the spot and he, too, had an argument with the jawan.

The jawan subsequently opened fire using his automatic weapon and injured Jashim critically.

Locals took the injured youth to a hospital where he was declared dead. The local police station has registered a case and an investigation has been launched in connection with the incident.