Youth punches Bihar CM Nitish Kumar, held

A youth punched Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar in his hometown Bakhtiyarpur on March 27, 2022. Photo: Special Arrangement

March 27, 2022 22:16 IST

The incident happened at Bakhtiyarpur where the CM was paying tributes to freedom fighter Shilbhadra Yaji

A youth punched Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar from behind on Sunday in his hometown Bakhtiyarpur where he had gone to meet his friends. The youth, identified as Shankar Sah, was later arrested by the police.

The incident happened at Bakhtiyarpur where Mr. Kumar was paying floral tributes to freedom fighter Shilbhadra Yaji at the local sadar (town) hospital premises.

In a video which has gone viral on social media, the youth, sporting a beard and wearing a T-shirt, is seen rushing towards Mr. Kumar and punching him from behind.

Soon the security personnel pushed the youth into a corner and handed him over to the police. Mr. Kumar is seen standing shocked at the spot.

The police are interrogating the youth.

Meeting friends

For the past several days, Mr. Kumar has been visiting constituencies from where he had contested elections, to meet his friends of struggling days and people in general.

On Sunday, he was visiting Barh from where he had won the parliamentary elections and Bakhtiyarpur in Patna district. Mr. Kumar’s ancestral village Kalyan Bigha falls in the Bakhtiyarpur area.

In Bakhtiyarpur town, Mr. Kumar’s father had an ayurvedic clinic. Mr. Kumar too had completed his schooling from the town.

Leader of the Opposition Tejashwi Yadav condemned the attack on Mr. Kumar and said people should protest through democratic process and not by attacking anyone.