Youth protest against patwari recruitments in MP after Congress calls it another Vyapam

July 14, 2023 02:30 am | Updated 02:31 am IST - RAIPUR

Following massive protests by youth over alleged irregularities in a recent entrance test conducted for the appointment of patwaris (village accountant) in the State, the Madhya Pradesh Government on Thursday decided to put the recruitment process on hold.

With election in sight, the issue – first flagged by the Opposition Congress which on Wednesday alleged large-scale irregularities at the behest of leaders of the BJP – has blown up over the last two days.

Following the Congress’ allegations and the subsequent street protests in Indore and other places, the government which had so far termed the recruitment process as fair and transparent, announced that the appointments would be put on hold and the results from an examination centre – a college owned by a BJP MLA – would be re-examined.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Doubts are being expressed on the results of one centre in Group 2 Sub Group 4 and Patwari Recruitment Test conducted by the Employees Selection Board. I am stopping the appointments made on the basis of this test. Results of said center will be re-examined,” the Chief Minister’s Office tweeted on Thursday evening.

As many as 14 lakh candidates had appeared for the recruitment test conducted by the Employees Selection Board (ESB) in March for filling up of 8,945 posts of patwaris and other vacancies. In the results declared on June 30, about 9,000 candidates were declared passed.

Raising questions on some of these selections, former Congress State president Arun Yadav on Wednesday dubbed it as “Vyapam 3.0”, a reference to the Hindi name of the ESB that had hit headlines a decade ago when massive irregularities had allegedly taken place in a range of recruitments.

Among the questions that Mr. Yadav had asked was how eight of the top 10 selected candidates were from Gwalior-Chambal division, with seven among them having appeared for the exam from the same centre – NRI College of Engineering and Management owned by BJP MLA Sanjeev Singh who had switched over from the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP). Another question he had asked was how most candidates who had scored well in English had signed in Hindi.

The party continued its attack on the State government on Thursday with senior national leaders Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi also tweeting the footage of the protests and questioning the recruitment process.

“In Madhya Pradesh, the BJP has only been stealing from the youth! The Patwari exam scam is Vyapam scam 2.0, which is playing with the future of lakhs of youth of the State. Earlier, BJP stole the elected government of the people, now it is stealing their rights from the students and employment from the youth,” tweeted Mr. Gandhi.

Meanwhile, the government earlier refuted all allegations, stressing that the recruitment process was completely transparent.

State Home Minister Narottam Mishra, who is also the official spokesperson of the government, issued a point-by-point rebuttal to the allegations and claimed that the candidates who had featured in the merit list and were from the same centre in Gwalior had appeared in different shifts.

He added that none of those who had signed in Hindi had scored 25 out of 25 in English, further saying that it was shameful that questions were asked from those who had signed in Hindi by the Congress. He said that the records of every single click made by a candidate was available and there was CCTV monitoring at the centre, and the Congress should file written complaint rather than making claims verbally.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.