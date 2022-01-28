Youth Murder: two arrested, one maulavi detained

AHMEDABAD:

28 January 2022 21:47 IST

Maulavis instigated Shabbir to kill Hindu youth after his offensive social media post: Ahmedabad Police

Ahmedabad Police on Friday evening said that two maulavis (Muslim priests) had instigated one Shabbir, who allegedly gunned down Kishan Boliya for his reportedly offensive social media post, which was uploaded on January 6th.

The Police have arrested Shabbir and Imtiyaz for alleged murder and attempt to murder after Kishan who shot dead in Shandhuka town on Tuesday evening.

“We have arrested two persons in connection with the case. Shabbir was the one who fired and killed Kishan while Imtiyaz was driving the motorcycle,” said Ahmedabad Rural Superintendent of Police (SP) Virendra Yadav.

Mr Yadav said that one Ahmedabad-based maulavi had supplied the weapon which was used to kill Kishan, whose post on a social media platform had outraged the minority group in the town.

The social media post was uploaded on January 6th and the Police had even arrested him, who had later on apologised for the same, after he was granted bail.

However, on Tuesday evening, Kishan was shot dead when he was riding pillion with his brother when two motorcycle borne persons came from behind and started firing.

“Shabbir became radical in his ideology after he came in contact with one Delhi-based maulavi, who had introduced him to one Ahmedabad-based maulavi named Maulana Mohammed Javrawala,” stated in a press release issued by the Police.

According to the Police, the investigation has revealed that Shabbir had met Maulana Javrawala a few days before the murder. During the meeting, Maulana arranged one weapon and cartridges which were used to kill Kishan Boliya.

“After Kishan was released on bail, Shabbir became active and had followed and tracked his movements,” Mr Yadav added.

The Police have also detained Maulana Javrawala, who is being interrogated regarding his role in the alleged crime. Similarly, the role of another maulavi is also being probed in connection with the murder.

Meanwhile, Gujarat’s Minister of State for Home (MoS) Harsh Sanghavi on Friday attended the condolence meeting at Kishan Boliya’s village and assured his family that justice would be done to them.

Mr Sanghavi said that the Police would arrest everyone who is connected with the act of murder. He also warned that strict actions would be taken against reduced elements who try to take law into their own hands in the state.

On Friday also, several towns like Surendranagar and Ranpur observed bandh in protest of Kishan Boliya’s murder.