Youth killed in Uttar Pradesh over alleged casteist FB video status

LUCKNOW:

29 July 2021 12:20 IST

A youth died in Uttar Pradesh's Prayagraj district after he was assaulted by members of another community who were allegedly offended by a casteist video he had uploaded as his status on Facebook recently, said police on Thursday.

Four persons were arrested on the complaint of the victim's family, said police.

On July 26, the youth, resident of a village in Kaundhiyara area of Prayagraj, had put up a video as his Facebook status. The video had objectionable casteist comments, said Saurabh Dixit, additional SP Yamunapar.

Advertising

Advertising

Another youth living in the same village objected to the video and when the two sides came face-to-face it led to a scuffle and assault, said the officer. The two sides belonged to different castes.

The youth was allegedly beaten with lathis.

The injured person was taken to a hospital where he died the following day, said police.

Samajwadi Party (SP) chief Akhilesh Yadav said the incident was highly condemnable.

Anurag Bhadouria, an SP spokesperson, said that the youth was a party worker and alleged he was “killed by State-protected goondas only because he had played a song of SP chief Akhilesh Yadav.”