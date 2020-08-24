Youth jumps to death from fourth floor of COVID ward in U.P.

He was diagnosed with psychosis and was being treated for it too, says hospital

The Varanasi police on Monday launched a probe after a youth who had tested positive for COVID-19 allegedly jumped to his death from the fourth floor of the Banaras Hindu University hospital.

The 21-year-old youth had been diagnosed with psychosis, a type of mental illness, said the hospital.

The youth jumped from the window of the super speciality block at around 11 p.m. on Sunday, said a varsity spokesperson. He was rushed to the trauma centre where he was declared brought dead, said the hospital.

S.K Mathur, medical superintendent of the BHU hospital, said the youth suffering from mental illness was admitted to the emergency ward on August 16. Following inspection by doctors, he was kept at the holding area and shifted to the COVID ward on August 22 after he tested positive, said the official.

The patient was diagnosed with psychosis and was being treated by the respective doctors, said the hospital in a statement. His behaviour was reportedly abnormal, said the hospital, adding that he would regularly leave his bed and visit other patients.

On the morning of August 23, he tried to jump from a window but was convinced against taking the step and provided treatment, the hospital said.

As the patient had “slight symptoms” of the virus, considering his “abnormal behaviour” it was suggested to his family that they come there to calm him or keep him under quarantine at home, said Mr. Mathur.

The family rejected the advice and said they wished to keep him at the hospital, he said.

After reports that the youth’s family had alleged negligence leading to his death, the Varanasi police said on Twitter that they were investigating the matter and would take necessary action.

Those who require assistance for overcoming suicidal thoughts may see https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/suicide-prevention-helplines/article25612310.ece.