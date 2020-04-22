Youth jumps into canal in U.P. after police seize his motorcycle

A 22-year-old student with a farming background allegedly jumped into a canal in Sitapur district after he was distressed over the police seizing his motorcycle when he was returning home after purchasing pesticides for farming.

The family of Vimal Kumar Verma have accused the police of harassing him and compelling him to take the extreme step.

On Tuesday, Vimal, a resident of Saraiya Mahipatisingh village in Sadarpur, went in his brother’s motorcycle to Mahmudabad town to withdraw money from a bank and purchase pesticides for the menthol crop. However, while returning, Vimal’s bike was intercepted by the police at a checkpoint near a bus station, said Rahul Kumar, his uncle.

“Vimal’s motorcycle was seized by an inspector of the Mahmudabad police station because he did not have the vehicle documents with him and failed to provide a proper explanation,” said Additional Superintendent of Police (South) Sitapur, Mahendra P. Chauhan.

‘Purchase bill shown’

Mr. Kumar said that since the bike was recently purchased, Vimal was not carrying the full documents with him. But he showed the vehicle bill and other items purchased by him to the police, said Mr. Kumar.

“But the police did not listen to him even when he requested with folded hands. They also abused and hit him,” said Mr. Kumar.

After the police seized his vehicle, a distressed Vimal allegedly sent a message to his uncle Kumar’s phone informing him about the incident and that he was going to jump into the Sharda Canal.

“As per his message, we went to the location, on the bank of the canal, and found his things, mobile, purse, chappal and gamcha,” said Mr. Kumar.

Vimal’s elder brother Nirmal Kumar said the bike he was driving belonged to him (Nirmal). “I had got it as dowry,” he said.

Mr. Nirmal said Vimal was a second-year B.Sc student, possessed a sound mind and helped his family in outdoor work associated with farming.

“Police compelled him to do this,” said Mr. Nirmal.

ASP Chauhan said further action will be taken after a probe by the circle officer of Mahmudabad.

Divers were deployed to retrieve the body but it was yet to be recovered.