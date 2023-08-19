HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Youth holds the key to social growth: CM Adityanath

The U.P. CM thanked the Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the opportunity to organise multiple events linked to the G-20

August 19, 2023 11:50 am | Updated 11:50 am IST - Lucknow

The Hindu Bureau
Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath addresses the Y20 Summit under G20, in Varanasi, Thursday, Aug. 18, 2023.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath addresses the Y20 Summit under G20, in Varanasi, Thursday, Aug. 18, 2023. | Photo Credit: PTI

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Friday said he hoped that the Youth-20 summit organised in Varanasi under the G-20 would send a message of new inspiration to youth all over the world. He stressed the role of youth in shaping society and the country.

“The main summit of Y-20 is being organised in Varanasi. It will send a message of new inspiration to youth all over the world. It is painful when anyone questions the talent and skills of youth, as youngsters have been providing solutions and directions to society since ancient times,” said Mr. Adityanath, while attending the inaugural program of the Youth-20 Summit organised under G-20 at Rudraksh International Convention Centre in Varanasi.

The U.P. CM thanked the Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the opportunity to organise multiple events linked to the G-20. “I am grateful to Prime Minister Modiji who is also parliamentarian from Varanasi, for giving Uttar Pradesh the opportunity to organise several summits related to the G-20 summit. The main summit of Y-20 is being organised in Varanasi,” added Mr. Adityanath.

The CM recalled Adi Shankar, who lived a short life and established four peeths in different corners of India leading to the cultural integration of India. “Swami Vivekananda lived for only 39 years. Swami Pranavananda lived to 42. Even Guru Gobind Singh, Maharana Pratap, and Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, who had important roles in the freedom of India, were youth,” he said. Mr. Adityanath also praised the cultural diversity and unity of India.

Related Topics

Uttar Pradesh / Prime Minister Narendra Modi / G20

Top News Today

Sign in to Unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.