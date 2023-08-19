Youth holds the key to social growth: CM Adityanath

August 19, 2023 11:50 am | Updated 11:50 am IST - Lucknow

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Friday said he hoped that the Youth-20 summit organised in Varanasi under the G-20 would send a message of new inspiration to youth all over the world. He stressed the role of youth in shaping society and the country.

“The main summit of Y-20 is being organised in Varanasi. It will send a message of new inspiration to youth all over the world. It is painful when anyone questions the talent and skills of youth, as youngsters have been providing solutions and directions to society since ancient times,” said Mr. Adityanath, while attending the inaugural program of the Youth-20 Summit organised under G-20 at Rudraksh International Convention Centre in Varanasi.

The U.P. CM thanked the Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the opportunity to organise multiple events linked to the G-20. “I am grateful to Prime Minister Modiji who is also parliamentarian from Varanasi, for giving Uttar Pradesh the opportunity to organise several summits related to the G-20 summit. The main summit of Y-20 is being organised in Varanasi,” added Mr. Adityanath.

The CM recalled Adi Shankar, who lived a short life and established four peeths in different corners of India leading to the cultural integration of India. “Swami Vivekananda lived for only 39 years. Swami Pranavananda lived to 42. Even Guru Gobind Singh, Maharana Pratap, and Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, who had important roles in the freedom of India, were youth,” he said. Mr. Adityanath also praised the cultural diversity and unity of India.