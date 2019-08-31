Youth from Delhi arrested for making hoax terror call

A terror threat call sent the National Investigation Agency (NIA) and the Mumbai Police on a day-long tracking spree with the trail leading to a 22-year-old youth from Delhi, who confessed to having made the call under the influence of alcohol.

Around 10.30 a.m. on Thursday, the NIA’s Mumbai office received a call saying a major terror attack would occur in Mumbai on Friday and the NIA could do whatever it could to prevent it. The information, sources said, was conveyed to the Mumbai Police and assigned to the Crime Branch.

“We put together a special team of officers from various units. Throughout the day, the team worked to map the cellular location of the number, both before the call and after. Meanwhile, we also got in touch with State and Central intelligence agencies to check if the information was true, even partially,” a senior Mumbai Police officer said.

Finally, late on Thursday night, the Crime Branch team traced the caller to NESCO Exhibition Grounds in Goregaon (East) and detained him for inquiries. The caller, identified as Shubham Kumar, from Mehrauli in Delhi, was later arrested.

Confirming Mr. Kumar’s arrest, Joint Commissioner of Police (Crime) Santosh Rastogi said, “He confessed to have made the call under the influence of alcohol. He said he got the idea after watching the movie Romeo Akbar Walter. Kumar’s cell phone Internet history reveals he had searched online about various subjects connected to terrorism. However, we have confirmed that it was a hoax call.”

Romeo Akbar Walter, a recent Bollywood film, has John Abraham in the lead role as an Indian spy planted in Pakistan by RAW.

Mr. Kumar also told his interrogators that he left Delhi in a huff after an argument with his father over money, and had been in Mumbai for the last couple of days, sources said.

He was handed over to the Vanrai police, who booked him for intent to cause, or which is likely to cause, fear or alarm to the public under the IPC, officials said.