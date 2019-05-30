Youth Congress calls for dialogue to introspect defeat

After it’s drubbing in the Lok Sabha elections, Congress organisations in the State are set to introspect on what went wrong.

The State unit Youth Congress has called for an open dialogue on June 3 to introspect the results. Former and curent office-bearers of the party’s student wing National Students Union of India (NSUI) and Youth Congress are among those who have been invited to voice their opinion to find out where did the party go wrong and to discuss the future strategy.

“Though Lok Sabha elections results are shocking for the Congress, we humbly accept the mandate given by the nation. The Congress is going through a difficult phase and youth need to stay united in same old fighting spirit in such adverse political circumstances,” said Satyajeet Tambe-Patil, president, Maharashtra Youth Congress.

Mr. Tambe-Patil said it is time for the young workers of the Congress to come together and put a formidable fight against the Bharatiya Janata Party-Shiv Sena in Maharashtra. “It is our duty to ensure that Congress comes back to power in the State and for which we have to decide the future strategy,” he said, adding that the meeting will discuss how to go forward for Assembly polls and which programs should be highlighted in front of the people.

“Assembly polls are different than the Lok Sabha polls. We have invited all the workers to ensure the focus is back on party organisation and to let everyone talk as openly as possible. It will bring out some negative points which can be tackled in the course of time as well,” he said.