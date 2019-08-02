Youth Congress begins campaign to ‘wake up Maharashtra’

The State unit of the Youth Congress on Thursday launched its ‘Wake-Up Maharashtra: Today for Tomorrow’ campaign in Mumbai.

“The Maharashtra Youth Congress has decided to come out with a manifesto especially aimed at the youth by engaging with them and listening to their concerns and inputs through this campaign. We will be engaging with four to five crore youngsters in the 18 to 25 years age group from across all tehsils and districts,” said Satyajeet Tambe-Patil, president of the Maharashtra Youth Congress.

He said the youth would be involved in discussions, meetings, seminars, live dialogues, and other programs, in both online and offline formats so that their views could be heard and included in the Congress manifesto to be released ahead of the Assembly elections.

The Youth Congress campaign is likely to add to the charged political scene in the State with almost all leading parties — Shiv Sena, Bharatiya Janata Party and Nationalist Congress Party — launching their peoples contact programmes.

“India is a country of youth and the government had promised to provide 2 crore jobs every year. This did not happen even as the unemployment rate has reached a peak. We need to tell the youngsters that it is only the Congress which can deliver on jobs and attain economic growth,” said Mr. Tambe-Patil.