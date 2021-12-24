Youth Cong. leader files complaint against Mamata with NHRC

It cites alleged attacks on Cong. candidates during Kolkata corporation polls

Two Indian Youth Congress (IYC) office-bearers on Friday filed a complaint with the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) against West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and Kolkata Police Commissioner Soumen Mitra over alleged attacks on Congress candidates during the Kolkata Municipal Corporation elections on December 19.

IYC national secretary Amrish Ranjan Pandey and national coordinator of its legal cell Ambuj Dixit wrote in their complaint that the Kolkata police stood by and did nothing when Congress candidates and workers were beaten up by the Trinamool Congress cadre. They alleged that the police detained Congress candidates and workers.

The complainants asked the NHRC to take action against the alleged human rights violation of Opposition candidates.