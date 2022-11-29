Youth attacks UP BJP MLA's car with brick in Unnao

November 29, 2022 04:41 pm | Updated 04:52 pm IST - Unnao (UP)

The youth appears to be mentally challenged, the police said.

PTI

A youth allegedly attacked the car of the BJP's Bangarmau MLA Shrikant Katiyar with a brick, shattering the front windscreen, in Dahi police station limits here, police said on Tuesday.

The incident occurred when Mr. Katiyar was returning from a wedding on Monday night. He immediately informed the cops about the attack, they said.

Circle Officer (City) Ashutosh Kumar, who reached the spot, took the youth into custody.

Mr. Katiyar told reporters that he was returning from a programme in the Achalganj police station area when the youth threw a brick at the car, shattering the windscreen.

No one was hurt in the incident and the youth handed over to the police, he said.

A complaint has been lodged in this regard, he added.

