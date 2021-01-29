Youth arrested over girl’s death in Odisha

BHUBANESWAR

29 January 2021 14:01 IST

He and accomplice travelled over 100 km on scooter to dump body

A youth who travelled about 100 km on scooter with the body of a college girl and fled after dumping it has been arrested in Odisha’s Jajpur district.

The video of the duo riding with the body of the girl was captured on CCTV.

Advertising

Advertising

The youth taken into custody has been identified as Rakesh Swain, a friend of the victim.

“We have taken one person into our custody in connection with the girl’s death. Police teams are looking for the other person who was on the scooter. We are awaiting the post-mortem report to figure out the exact reason of the death,” said Jajpur SP Rahul P.R.

On January 24, the girl went to Bhubaneswar, saying she wanted to attend a birthday celebration. She boarded a bus headed to her village on January 26.

However, the girl got off the bus on the way, complaining of stomach pain, and went with her friend (Rakesh Swain) to an undisclosed location.

Police said the body of the girl did not have any injury mark.

“We are questioning the accused about the circumstances under which the girl died,” said Mr. Rahul.

The accused had come into contact with the girl while laying an underground pipe near her village.

Minati Behera, Chairperson of Odisha State Commission for Women, visited the spot where the body of girl was dumped. She termed the incident unfortunate.