Youth arrested for social media post against Assam CM

GUWAHATI

29 May 2021 17:06 IST

He is a member of KMSS founded by jailed MLA Akhil Gogoi, say police

The Guwahati police have arrested a youth from north-eastern Assam’s Dhemaji district for posting a comment against Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on social media.

The police said the youth, Nipom Chutia, is a member of the Krishak Mukti Sangram Samiti founded by jailed MLA and Raijor Dal president Akhil Gogoi.

The youth had on May 20 uploaded the ‘objectionable’ post alleging that the Chief Minister has links with the outlawed United Liberation Front of Asom-Independent. He had also alluded to the murder of Manabendra Sarma, a Congress leader in 1991.

The police registered a case against the youth under Sections of the IPC and the Information Technology Act. He is being interrogated at the Gorchuk police station in the city, officials said.