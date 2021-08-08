Other States

Youth Akali Dal leader shot dead in Mohali

Punjab police at the site where Vikramjit Singh Middukhera was shot dead.  

Youth Akali Dal leader Vikramjit Singh Middukhera was shot dead in broad daylight in Punjab’s Mohali on Saturday, the police said.

Two armed persons opened fire at Middukhera in a market area and fled, Mohali Superintendent of Police (Headquarters) Akashdeep Singh Aulakh told PTI over phone.

A case has been registered, he said, adding that the police are trying to identify the accused, four in total. Footage from CCTV cameras in the area showed the miscreants open fire at Middukhera as he was getting into his parked car.

Shiromani Akali Dal senior leader Daljit Singh Cheema said the incident has once again exposed the State’s “deteriorating law and order situation”.


