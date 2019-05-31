Young woman shot dead by brother in U.P.

In a suspected case of honour killing, a 19-year-old woman was killed and her husband seriously injured in the Nawabganj area of Bareilly district on Thursday.

According to Circle Officer (Nawabganj) Rajmohan Butola, Mohini alias Nargis of Karua Sahabganj village fell in love with her neighbour Ram Kishore, who belongs to a different community.

“When they faced objections from the family, the duo got married in court in April last year. Recently, they shifted back to the village and according to locals the girl’s brothers didn’t like it,” Mr. Butola said.

Husband serious

“On Thursday, Gulsher, elder brother of Mohini, fired at the duo outside Ram Kishore’s house. Mohini died on the spot while Kishore was taken to a private hospital. His condition is serious. Prima facie it seems like a case of honour killing,” he added.

An FIR has been registered against Gulsher and a police team has been constituted to arrest him.