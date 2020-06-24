Watch | Young inventor makes low-cost ventilator out of scrap

24 June 2020 17:10 IST

A video on a 22-year-old who made a low-cost ventilator out of scrap items

A young inventor in Srinagar made a low-cost ventilator out of scrap items to fight against COVID-19.

22-year-old Waseem Ahmad Nadaf's skills came to limelight in 2012 when he designed a power inverter with 30 minutes charging time, and 30 hours backup. Since 2012, he has made almost 32 innovations with his unique scientific skills.

According to him, the ventilator has been wholly made of recyclable materials and scraps which he had at home. Materials such as soapboxes, CD drivers, and old printers have been used to make the ventilator.

