Young Assam archer suffers injury during training, airlifted to Delhi for treatment

A young girl got injured by an arrow on her shoulder during the practice session ahead of Khelo India Youth Games 2020, in Dibrugarh on Thursday.

| Photo Credit: ANI

The incident took place during a regular training session at Chabua in upper Assam’s Dibrugarh district

Shivangini Gohain, an archer from Assam, was airlifted to Delhi and admitted to the AIIMS Trauma Centre on Thursday after an arrow accidentally pierced through her shoulder during a practice session.

The incident took place during a regular training session at Chabua in upper Assam’s Dibrugarh district.

Gohain, a trainee at the Sports Authority of India (SAI), was, however, not part of the Khelo India Games, scheduled to begin here on Friday.

“The archer who met with an accident in Dibrugarh has been airlifted to Delhi. SAI is bearing all the expenses of her treatment, including air travel. A senior SAI official has been told to ensure that she gets the best treatment,” a SAI official said.

A senior doctor at the AIIMS Trauma Centre said a part of the arrow had gone through Gohain’s shoulder bone.

“She was admitted to the hospital at around 8 p.m. Doctors are examining her and she is undergoing investigations. A decision on the course of treatment to be provided to her or performing a surgery will be taken soon,” he said, adding that the archer was “conscious and stable”.

