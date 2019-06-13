You let party down, Priyanka Gandhi tells Congress workers

Talking tough with her partymen, Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra said they let down the party in the Lok Sabha polls.

Accompanied by her mother and UPA chairperson Sonia Gandhi, who visited her constituency on a thanksgiving visit on Wednesday, Ms. Vadra pulled up party workers for failing to work. “I will find out the names of the workers who did not work for the party in the elections,” she said, adding those who had toiled honestly and sincerely for the party know that from the core of their heart.

A visibly annoyed Ms. Vadra complained, “I am saying today from the bottom of my heart that you did not fight the elections sincerely.”

“This is the time of struggle. Those who are nervous, those who are willing to compromise and those who are not ready to give their heart to this struggle... for them I will leave no space in the Raebareli Congress and the U.P. Congress,” she said.

“You make up your mind, if you want to work in right earnest, you have to struggle, this is all I have to say,” she added.

‘Crossing all limits’

In her first public address on Wednesday night after the general election results, Ms. Gandhi charged the ruling party with “crossing all limits of dignity” to stick to power. “Various tactics were adopted to woo voters. Everyone in this country knows whether what happened in the elections was moral or immoral,” the UPA chairperson said.