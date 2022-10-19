You can't play with lives of people: Supreme Court to J-K administration on waste management

The lawyer appearing for the civic body submitted that the fine was levied despite the new dumping ground being ready

PTI New Delhi
October 19, 2022 13:40 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

The Supreme Court rapped the Jammu and Kashmir administration over unscientific dumping and disposal of solid waste. File | Photo Credit: R.V. Moorthy

ADVERTISEMENT

The Supreme Court on Wednesday rapped the Jammu and Kashmir administration over unscientific dumping and disposal of solid waste, saying it cannot play with the lives of the people.

A bench of Justices Ajay Rastogi and C.T. Ravikumar dismissed a plea by Municipal Committee of Bandipora against imposition of environmental compensation of ₹64.21 lakh for unscientific dumping and disposal of solid waste.

"Is it the way you deal with matters? Is it the consciousness of your State? You cannot play with the lives of the people. Deposit the fine," the bench said while dismissing the plea filed by the civic body.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Also Read | ‘No construction sans solid waste management policy’

The lawyer appearing for the civic body submitted that the fine was levied despite the new dumping ground being ready.

He submitted that the municipal council has taken remedial action for scientific management of solid waste.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

Also Read | Cleaning up the mess: the need for a waste management policy

The top court was hearing a plea filed by the Chief Executive Officer, the Municipal Council, Bandipora, Kashmir against an order of the National Green Tribunal which refused to quash the levy of the environmental compensation levied by the J-K State Pollution Control Committee.

The pollution control committee had found that the solid waste was being continuously dumped at Zalwan Nassu site in close proximity of the district headquarters Bandipora and on the catchment of Wullar lake near Zalwan Nallah in a haphazard and unscientific manner by the municipal committee.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

READ MORE FROM
Jammu and Kashmir
waste management
waste

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app