You are responsible for unfortunate situation in Punjab, Nadda tells Amarinder

You are not performing the role expected of you and your government, says BJP president

BJP president JP Nadda on Wednesday said in a letter to Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh that the Centre was keen on resuming rail operations in the State, which have been affected by farmers’ protests, but his government had not acted as expected.

In response to an open letter to him by the Chief Minister on November 1, Mr. Nadda wrote: “I share your concern about the situation in Punjab, but in my view you are fully responsible for the unfortunate situation...The government of India is very keen to run trains in Punjab, but unfortunately you are not performing the role that is expected of you and your government...”

Mr. Nadda said Capt. Singh, the Congress and its government in Punjab had encouraged the blockade of roads, railway tracks and railway stations. He said the three farm Acts passed by Parliament recently, which the farmers are protesting against, were discussed in both Houses and members of the Congress also participated in the debate.

Mr. Nadda said the Acts did not abolish the system of minimum support price (MSP) and agricultural produce market committees (APMC) and were in the best interest of the farmers. He said Capt. Singh and his party were “making false statements” for political reasons that the MSP would be withdrawn.

He said paddy procurement had increased by 30% in Punjab in the current Kharif season.