Yogi, U.P. Guv. meet triggers reshuffle speculation

Fuelling fresh speculation of a Cabinet reshuffle in Uttar Pradesh, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath met Governor Anandiben Patel here on Saturday.

“Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath met Governor Anandiben Patel at the Raj Bhavan on Saturday. The one-on-one meeting lasted for around 30 minutes,” an official said. He declined to elaborate further.

The appointment of OBC leader and U.P. Minister Swatantra Dev Singh as the BJP State unit’s new chief has put the spotlight on a possible reshuffle of the Cabinet.

‘One person-one post’

According to the BJP’s ‘one person-one post’ principle, Mr. Singh cannot simultaneously hold the positions of a Minister and the State party chief. He is currently the MoS (independent charge) for transport and protocol.

“The possibility of a reshuffle increases with Mr. Singh’s appointment as the new Uttar Pradesh BJP chief,” a senior party leader said, requesting anonymity.

He pointed out that three State Ministers were elected to Parliament in the Lok Sabha poll held in April-May, while one was sacked. “Reshuffling of the Cabinet is the Chief Minister’s prerogative,” the BJP leader said.

Uttar Pradesh has a total of 43 Ministers, including the Chief Minister.