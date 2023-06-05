Yogi praises Modi’s leadership at Tiffin Pe Charcha programme in U.P.

June 05, 2023 03:41 am | Updated 03:41 am IST - Lucknow

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Sunday participated in the Bharatiya Janata Party’s (BJP) ‘Tiffin Pe Charcha’ initiative held under its Maha Sampark Abhiyan to mark nine years of the Modi government at the Centre.

Addressing senior party workers in Gorakhpur, Mr. Adityanath said India’s prestige had been elevated across the globe due to the visionary leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

“When we talk about our own achievements, it does not mean much. But, when the world acknowledges our work, it is a real honour. Everyone is aware of India’s position globally prior to 2014. Not just the country but the whole world is witnessing the positive changes that have taken place under the leadership of Mr. Modi,” said the U.P. CM, adding that in times of crises, the world looks towards India and the PM with hope.

Mr. Adityanath requested the BJP workers to join the various programmes being held for a month to commemorate nine years of the Modi government.

After addressing the workers, Mr. Adityanath opened a tiffin box and had food with the party workers who had also brought their individual tiffins. After its ‘Chai Pe Charcha’initiative, the BJP in Uttar Pradesh started the ‘Tiffin Pe Charcha’ mass outreach programme recently, where the party leaders and workers bring their own tiffins and eat the meal together.