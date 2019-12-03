Yogi govt. removes D-G Home Guards

The Uttar Pradesh government on Tuesday removed Director General, Home Guards, G.L. Meena, a senior State government official said.
The decision holds importance as a major scam had recently surfaced wherein salaries of scores of Home Guards were drawn for May and June even though they had shown up for work during only half of that time.
While Mr. Meena has been put on the waiting list, D-G Jail Administration Anand Kumar has been given the additional charge the Home Guards, the spokesman said.
The government also transferred 12 other IPS officers.
