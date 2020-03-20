Yogi calls for social distancing, but Ayodhya mega fair is on for now

LUCKNOW

20 March 2020 00:18 IST

District administration still awaiting directions on its possible cancellation

The Uttar Pradesh government was on Thursday yet to clarify if the annual Ram-Navami Mela in Ayodhya scheduled from March 25 would take place as per tradition amid an outbreak of COVID-19. The State has so far reported 19 positive cases.

The Ayodhya administration came under the scanner after it was reported by a portal that it was pushing ahead with the mega fair despite precautionary measures laid down by the State against any form of congregations.

A few lakh pilgrims from U.P. as well as other States visit the town for the festivities and to pay obeisance at the many temples there.

Advertising

Advertising

On Thursday, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath appealed to people to “adopt social distancing” and avoid crowded places. Mr. Adityanath asked religious leaders to spread awareness about avoiding crowds at religious sites, a government spokesperson said.

‘Do rituals at home’

“Considering the special circumstances, he has appealed to the common public that for the prevention of COVID-19 people conclude the religious rituals from home," the government said.

The government, however, did not specify if the CM’s appeal would extend to the mega fair in Ayodhya, which would be the first to be held after the Supreme Court awarded the disputed land for the construction of a Ram temple last November.

While Ayodhya DM Anuj Jha, who is an ex officio trustee of the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra, was unavailable for comment, his office indicated that the administration was still waiting for directions from Lucknow on the possible cancellation of the gathering.

“There has been no order from the government yet. Whatever order it issues, that will be followed. As of now, it (the mela) is proposed,” said an official.

Another official said that the government could decide on the Ram Navami Mela and other upcoming religious festivals and fairs in the State, like in Devipatan and Mirzapur, in a day or two.

Precautions taken

SSP Ayodhya Ashish Tiwari said he was taking all measures to tackle the threat of COVID-19 in the pilgrim town and equipped police personnel with masks, gloves and sanitisers, as well as counselled them about the disease. The district police has also deployed the videoconferencing facility in all police stations to ensure communication, he said, adding that the Dial 112 emergency police services were also being roped in against COVID-19. “Based on the mobile network, we have created a videoconferencing infrastructure,” he said.