Yogi, Akhilesh test positive for COVID-19

Uttar Pradesh state Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath inspects the COVID command control room at Swaroop Rani Medical College in Prayagraj, India. on April 9, 2021.   | Photo Credit: AP

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav on Wednesday said they had tested positive for COVID-19.

After seeing initial symptoms, Mr. Adityanath said he got tested and found himself to be positive.

"I am under self-isolation and following the advice of doctors. [I am] carrying out all work virtually," Mr. Adityanath said on Twitter.

Mr. Adityanath recently campaigned in the West Bengal elections. Several officials in his office had tested positive on Tuesday.

Former UP CM Akhilesh Yadav also took to the social media site to announce that he had tested positive. He said he had self-isolated and was receiving treatment at home.

He asked those who came in touch with him to get tested and remain in self-isolation.

