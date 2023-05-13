ADVERTISEMENT

Yogi Adityanath watches The Kerala Story with U.P. cabinet colleagues

May 13, 2023 03:07 am | Updated May 12, 2023 07:45 pm IST - LUCKNOW

“This is not a film but the reality of terrorism based on true stories,” says State BJP chief; the screening of the film has been declared tax-free in U.P., and the movie’s star cast recently met the U.P. CM as well

The Hindu Bureau

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath with his Cabinet colleagues during the special screening of ‘The Kerala Story’ in Lok Bhavan in Lucknow, on May 12, 2023. | Photo Credit: PTI

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, along with members of his cabinet, watched the controversial movie The Kerala Story on Friday, in a special screening at the CM’s office.

Senior Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) office-bearers, including the State president Bhupendra Singh Chaudhary, and women associated with various Sangh parivaar outfits were also present during the screening of the movie, which has been declared tax-free in U.P. The film’s plot is based on the conversion of some Hindu women to Islam in Kerala, and their subsequent involvement in terrorist activities by joining the Islamic State of Iraq and Syria (ISIS).

After watching the movie, Mr. Adityanath congratulated all associated with the film. “Watched the film The Kerala Story at a special screening today with honourable members of my cabinet. Heartiest congratulations and best wishes to all the people associated with this film,” he said in a Hindi post on Twitter. The star cast of the film had recently met the U.P. CM.

‘Reality of terror’

“I personally believe that this is not a film but the reality of terrorism based on true stories, in which Adah Sharma Ji has exposed the conspiracy happening with our sisters and daughters through her skilful acting,” Mr. Chaudhary said.

The BJP chief asked people of the State to watch the film to save themselves from any misunderstanding. “Heartfelt gratitude to the Honourable Chief Minister for making this wonderful film tax-free in Uttar Pradesh, which is warning our society about terrorism activities through cinema! I request all the people of the State that you must watch this film so that you can save yourself and your family from being a victim of any misunderstanding,” added the State’s BJP chief.

