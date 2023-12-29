Yogi Adityanath visits Ayodhya ahead of PM Modi’s visit

December 29, 2023 09:11 pm | Updated 09:11 pm IST - Lucknow

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Friday visited Ayodhya and inspected the preparation of development works in the temple town ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit on Saturday. Mr. Adityanath also offered prayers at Hanuman Garhi and Ram Temple.

The Chief Minister inquired from the members of Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust about the ongoing progress in the construction of the Ram Temple.

He, then, went to the Lata Mangeshkar Chowk and Ram Path and interacted with common citizens, including children, apart from issuing instructions to the senior district officials about development projects. “CM Yogi visited and worshipped at Hanumangarhi and Ramlala and prayed for the well-being and prosperity of Uttar Pradesh. During his visit to the Ram Path, the Chief Minister interacted with women, elderly individuals, and children present there,” said a statement issued by the State government. He took a selfie with the veena installed at the Lata Mangeshkar Chowk.

Mr. Adityanath also inspected the newly built airport and redeveloped Ayodhya Dham Railway Station, which will be inaugurated by the Prime Minister on Saturday. Mr. Modi is slated to inaugurate various projects worth more than ₹15,000 crore, including the Ayodhya Airport and redeveloped railway station.

The Chief Minister expressed satisfaction with the arrangement of the railway station and instructed the officials to ensure that there is no shortage of any kind. With the Ram idol consecration ceremony on January 22, it is Mr. Adityanath’s third visit to Ayodhya in December and his sixth visit to the temple town in the last two months. On November 9, he visited Ayodhya to participate in a Cabinet meeting along with State Ministers; on November 12, he attended the Deepotsav programme and offered prayers at the Hanuman Garhi and Ram Temple; on November 24, December 2, and December 21, he offered prayers at various temples, including Hanumangarhi and Ram Temple.

On the day of the consecration ceremony, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and 10,000 other distinguished guests will be given a souvenir — Ayodhya Darshan publication by Gita Press, Gorakhpur. “Gita Press, known for providing religious books at an affordable price, has taken the initiative to provide a holistic darshan of the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi in Ayodhya through this book. This book contains an introduction to the history, major temples, pilgrimages and cultural importance of Ayodhya. The book bundle currently in preparation by Gita Press will be incorporated into the Prasad distributed by Shri Ram Mandir Teerth Kshetra Trust to devotees participating in the Pran Pratishtha ceremony,” reads an official statement.

A book bundle with the Ayodhya Darshan, Ayodhya Mahatmya, Kalyan Patrika’s Sri Ram Ank and Geeta Press’s diary Geeta Dainandini, is being prepared for 100 special guests visiting Ayodhya. Besides, 3,000 copies of Sri Ram Ank will be made available for the the special function.