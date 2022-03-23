Yogi Adityanath resigns from Uttar Pradesh Legislative Council

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, who led his party to a thumping victory in the recent Aassembly elections, had won the Gorakhpur Urban seat. | Photo Credit: PTI

March 23, 2022 02:32 IST

BJP leader's term as MLC is till July 6

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister-designate Yogi Adityanath has resigned from the membership of the Legislative Council, officials said on Tuesday.

Mr. Adityanath sent his resignation letter to Council Chairman Kunwar Manvendra Singh on Monday evening and it has been accepted, the Council secretariat said here on Tuesday.

The BJP leader's term as MLC is till July 6.

Mr. Adityanath, who led his party to a thumping victory in the recent Aassembly elections, had won the Gorakhpur Urban seat. He is all set to be sworn in as the Chief Minister for the second term on March 25.

The priest-turned-politician was elected to the Council in 2017 after becoming the Chief Minister for the first time.

Earlier, he had represented the Gorakhpur Lok Sabha seat.