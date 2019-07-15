Other States

Yogi Adityanath offers gold crown to Hanuman temple in Muzaffarnagar

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.   | Photo Credit: PTI

more-in

A 75-feet-tall statue of Lord Hanuman is located in Shukratal, on the banks of the Ganga

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has offered a golden crown weighing 2.5 kg to Lord Hanuman during his visit to Shukratal in the district.

He was visiting the holy site on Sunday to attend an event to mark the death anniversary of Swami Kalyan Dev.

A 75-feet-tall statue of Lord Hanuman is located in Shukratal, which is on the banks of river Ganga.

Mr. Adityanath also laid foundation stones of several development schemes worth ₹10 crore in the area.

Last year, the Chief Minister had stirred up a row by calling Lord Hanuman a Dalit during an election rally ahead of the state polls in Rajasthan.

“Lord Hanuman was a forest dweller, deprived and a Dalit. Bajrang Bali worked to connect all Indian communities together, from north to south and east to west,” he had said in Malakheda area of Alwar district.

Comments
Related Topics Other States
Uttar Pradesh
religion and belief
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jul 15, 2019 12:02:20 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/other-states/yogi-adityanath-offers-gold-crown-to-hanuman-temple-in-muzaffarnagar/article28434752.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY