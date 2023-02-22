Yogi Adityanath, Himanta Biswa Sarma working against PM Modi: Badruddin Ajmal 

February 22, 2023 10:23 pm | Updated 10:23 pm IST - GUWAHATI

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma and his Uttar Pradesh counterpart Yogi Adityanath are working against Prime Minister Narendra Modi, MP Badruddin Ajmal has said.

Mr. Ajmal is the chief of the All India United Democratic Front (AIUDF) and represents western Assam’s Dhubri constituency in the Lok Sabha.

“The Prime Minister is calling for embracing Muslims and earning their trust for votes in 2024 but the two Chief Ministers are bulldozing the aspirations of the community,” he told presspersons on Wednesday.

“Himanta Biswa Sarma and Yogi Adityanath are running bulldozer governments, targeting Muslims. I don’t know which group they belong to but it is certain that they are not part of Modi ji’s group and are working against him,” Mr. Ajmal said.

The AIUDF chief said the Assam Chief Minister has been carrying out one drive after the other against Muslims. He said that the eviction of Muslims from government land on short notice and the crackdown against child marriage are examples.

He also said that his party was against the Uniform Civil Code and would continue to oppose the National Register of Citizens (NRC) and the Citizenship (Amendment) Act of 2019.

The NRC, in limbo since the complete draft of citizens was published in August 2019, left out 19.06 lakh people out of 3.3 crore applicants. The CAA, whose rules have not been framed, seeks to fast-track citizenship of non-Muslims from Afghanistan, Bangladesh and Pakistan who took refuge in India until December 31, 2014.