Yogi Adityanath conducts aerial survey in eastern U.P., meets flood victims

The Chief Minister said that due to heavy rains in Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh, water levels in the rivers have increased leading to floods in few districts.

Mayank Kumar Lucknow
August 31, 2022 19:43 IST

U.P. Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath inspects the flood situation in Varanasi on August 31, 2022. | Photo Credit: PTI

 Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath conducted an aerial survey of the flood-affected areas in Ghazipur, Chadauli and Varanasi districts and distributed relief kits to the flood victims on Wednesday. Mr. Adityanath assured the victims that the State government will leave no stone unturned in providing all possible help. He interacted with flood-affected families at Ashta Shaheed Inter College in Muhammadabad area of Ghazipur.

“The flood has affected 1,000 villages in the state of which 33 villages are in Ghazipur district, we are providing all necessary help to the affected families. We have deployed 288 boats alone in Ghazipur along with State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) teams and Flood Unit of Pradeshik Armed Constabulary (PAC). 31 drivers are also deployed in the relief work,” Mr. Adityanath said after visiting the relief camp.

The Chief Minister said that due to heavy rains in Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh, the water levels in the rivers have increased leading to floods in few districts. “There has been heavy rain in Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh and hence water level in Chambal, Betwa and tributary rivers have increased leading to increase in water level in Ganga and Yamuna,” he added.

The Chief Minister also reviewed the flood situation in Chadauli and Varanasi districts. Mr. Adityanath instructed the concerned district officials to seek the cooperation of public figures in the distribution of relief material.

