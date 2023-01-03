ADVERTISEMENT

Yogi Adityanath calls for maximum public participation in G20 conferences in Uttar Pradesh

January 03, 2023 10:39 am | Updated 10:39 am IST - Lucknow

The government of Uttar Pradesh will be decorating its cities with the motto 'One Earth, One Family, One Future', or ' Vasudhaiv Kutumbakam' ahead of these programmes.

PTI

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. File | Photo Credit: The Hindu

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has directed officials to ensure maximum public participation in the G20 conferences scheduled to take place in the State and enlighten students about the growing influence of India at the global level.

“Many conferences of the G20 – a multinational forum – are being organised in various cities of the country of which about a dozen are slated to be held in Uttar Pradesh,” an official release issued in Lucknow said, on January 3.

“The Chief Minister has instructed the officials to work along 13 points to increase public participation in these meets,” the release said.

The 13 points include organising of cleanliness competitions, decoration of monuments, book fair, dance and music events, crafts fair, G20 sports league, and essay and slogan writing competitions in colleges.

“The administration has been directed to promote these events on social media,” the government release said. The Chief Minister has said that schoolchildren and college-going youths must be introduced to the growing influence of India world over and the objectives of the G20.

The State government will be decorating its cities with the motto 'One Earth, One Family, One Future', or ' Vasudhaiv Kutumbakam' ahead of these programmes.

“The conferences will be promoted widely through audio-visual mediums at tourist places wherever the G20 event is taking place in the State,” the release said quoting the CM.

