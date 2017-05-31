Yogi Adityanath offers prayers at Ayodhya 'Ram temple'

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Thursday offered prayers at the makeshift Ram temple here on his first visit to the town after taking charge.
The visit assumes significance as it comes a day after criminal conspiracy charges were framed against top BJP leaders in the Babri mosque demolition case.
Mr. Adityanath, who arrived here this morning, spent around 30 minutes at the makeshift temple. He later offered payers on the banks of the Saryu River.
Mr. Adityanath began his visit by offering prayers at the Hanumangarhi Temple in Ayodhya.
He was accompanied by Dharam Das, against whom conspiracy charges were framed on Tuesday along with the other BJP leaders.
A special CBI court in Lucknow had on Tuesday framed charges against BJP veterans L.K. Advani, Murli Manohar Joshi, Union minister Uma Bharti and nine others in the 1992 Babri mosque demolition case.
