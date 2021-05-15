Yogi Adityanath, Amarinder Singh in spat over new Punjab district

Each accuses the other of pursuing divisive policy

A day after Punjab declared Malerkotla as a new district, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh on Saturday were embroiled in a verbal spat on the announcement.

Mr. Adityanath termed the Punjab government’s decision of declaring its only Muslim-majority town as a district “a reflection of the divisive policy of the Congress”, Capt. Singh hit back saying Mr. Adityanath‘s remark was an attempt to incite communal hatred in the peaceful State as part of the BJP’s divisive policies.

Captain Singh asked the U.P. Chief Minister to stay out of his State’s affairs, which he said are in much better shape than those in U.P. under the divisive and destructive BJP government that has been actively promoting communal discord for the past over four years.

“What does he [Mr. Adityanath] know of Punjab’s ethos or the history of Malerkotla, whose relationship with Sikhism and its Gurus was known to every Punjabi? And what does he understand of the Constitution, which is being brazenly trampled upon every day by his own government?” asked Capt. Singh.

Mr. Adityanath in his tweet, said: “Any distinction on the basis of faith and religion is contrary to the basic spirit of the Constitution. The formation of Malerkotla is a reflection of the divisive policy of the Congress.”

Captain Singh had on Friday declared Malerkotla as the 23rd district of the State.

In a tweet, he said, “Happy to share that on the auspicious occasion of Id-ul-Fitr, my govt. has announced Malerkotla as the newest district in the State. The 23rd district holds huge historical significance. Have ordered to immediately locate a suitable site for the district administrative complex.”

On the U.P. Chief Minister’s comment, Captain Singh said given Yogi Adityanath’s government and the BJP’s track record of spreading communal hate, such a remark was ridiculous, unwarranted and uncalled for. “The whole world knows of the communally divisive policies of the BJP, and particularly the Yogi Adityanath government in U.P.,” said Captain Singh.

“It was obvious that the tweet of the U.P. government head was nothing but a provocative gesture aimed at creating conflict among the communities living in perfect harmony in Punjab.” He termed it a conspiracy on the part of the BJP to spread disharmony in Punjab ahead of the Assembly elections, which are just months away. “But the U.P. Chief Minister seems to have forgotten that his own State is also going to the polls at the same time, and if the recent panchayat poll results are any indication, the BJP is in for a complete and shocking rout.”