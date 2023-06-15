Yoga Day: U.P. directs schools to reopen on June 21 during summer vacation, ensure max participation

June 15, 2023 02:00 pm | Updated 02:00 pm IST - Lucknow

The Yogi Adityanath government has directed all primary and upper primary schools across Uttar Pradesh to reopen for a day on June 21 during the summer vacation so that the students can participate in yoga activities on the occasion of 9th International Yoga Day.

Besides practising yoga, various educational competitions will be organized for children on this day, while the top three winners of the competitions will also be rewarded, a government statement said on June 15.

Detailed instructions regarding the organization of the 9th International Yoga Day have been provided to all district basic education officers by the Mid-Day Meal Authority and Director of Education (Basic), it said.

In this sequence, it has been decided to celebrate Yoga Week in Uttar Pradesh between from June 15-21 this year. However, schools will be reopened for the cleaning purpose a day before the International Yoga Day.

According to the order issued by Director Vijay Kiran Anand of the Mid-Day Meal Authority, on the occasion of International Yoga Day, sweets, rice pudding, halwa, fruits, and clean drinking water should be distributed to students present in all schools.

The order also states, "Compliance with the directives issued by the Director of Education (Basic) regarding Yoga Day is mandatory." According to the directives issued by the Director of Education (Basic), all primary and upper primary schools in the state have to participate in yoga activities.

The directive also says that on June 20, all principals, teachers and students of all primary and upper primary schools in all districts should be informed about the benefits of pranayama, asanas, breathing exercises, and yoga, and participation of everyone should be ensured. The principal of the school will work as a nodal officer for the successful organization of the activities.

On June 21, all principals, teachers, non-teaching staff, and children of primary and upper primary schools will be instructed to practise pranayama, suryanamaskar, and breathing exercises. Thereafter, yoga activities like asanas, pranayama and meditation will be organized for the children at the school level.

The events will also feature poster, essay and quiz competitions on the subject of yoga for students from classes 6 to 8, the statement added.