Yoga, Ayush proved utility in building immunity during COVID pandemic: CM Dhami

March 02, 2023 02:30 am | Updated March 01, 2023 11:35 pm IST - Rishikesh

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Wednesday said yoga and Ayush have proved their utility in building immunity during the COVID-19 pandemic and asked people to make them a part of their daily routine.

Speaking at the inauguration of a week-long international yoga festival here, the Chief Minister said, "Yoga has been a part of our lives since times immemorial and without it, peace of the heart and soul is not possible."

Though the power of yoga was always acknowledged in the country, it was recognised all the more at the peak of the pandemic, he said.

The yoga festival will give people an opportunity to understand the nuances of the ancient discipline, fight diseases and stay healthy, he added.

ADVERTISEMENT

Mr. Dhami credited Prime Minister Narendra Modi with helping yoga attain international recognition and said it has become a lifestyle all over the world.

ADVERTISEMENT