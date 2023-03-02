ADVERTISEMENT

Yoga, Ayush proved utility in building immunity during COVID pandemic: CM Dhami

March 02, 2023 02:30 am | Updated March 01, 2023 11:35 pm IST - Rishikesh

CM Dhami credited Prime Minister Narendra Modi with helping yoga attain international recognition 

PTI

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami. File | Photo Credit: ANI

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Wednesday said yoga and Ayush have proved their utility in building immunity during the COVID-19 pandemic and asked people to make them a part of their daily routine.

Speaking at the inauguration of a week-long international yoga festival here, the Chief Minister said, "Yoga has been a part of our lives since times immemorial and without it, peace of the heart and soul is not possible."

Though the power of yoga was always acknowledged in the country, it was recognised all the more at the peak of the pandemic, he said.

The yoga festival will give people an opportunity to understand the nuances of the ancient discipline, fight diseases and stay healthy, he added.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Mr. Dhami credited Prime Minister Narendra Modi with helping yoga attain international recognition and said it has become a lifestyle all over the world.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US