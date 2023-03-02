HamberMenu
  1. EPaper
  2. Lit for Life

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Yoga, Ayush proved utility in building immunity during COVID pandemic: CM Dhami

CM Dhami credited Prime Minister Narendra Modi with helping yoga attain international recognition 

March 02, 2023 02:30 am | Updated 02:30 am IST - Rishikesh

PTI
Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami. File

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami. File | Photo Credit: ANI

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Wednesday said yoga and Ayush have proved their utility in building immunity during the COVID-19 pandemic and asked people to make them a part of their daily routine.

Speaking at the inauguration of a week-long international yoga festival here, the Chief Minister said, "Yoga has been a part of our lives since times immemorial and without it, peace of the heart and soul is not possible."

Though the power of yoga was always acknowledged in the country, it was recognised all the more at the peak of the pandemic, he said.

The yoga festival will give people an opportunity to understand the nuances of the ancient discipline, fight diseases and stay healthy, he added.

Mr. Dhami credited Prime Minister Narendra Modi with helping yoga attain international recognition and said it has become a lifestyle all over the world.

Related Topics

Uttarakhand / state politics

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.