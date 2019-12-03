Yet to receive Cyclone Bulbul relief fund from Centre: Mamata

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Monday informed the Assembly that the State is yet to get any help from the Centre for providing aid to people affected by super cyclone Bulbul.

Speaking in the House during the question hour, Ms. Banerjee said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi had tweeted about the cyclone and Home Minister Amit Shah had discussion with her on the issue.

Relief kits

“When the Central team had visited the State, we had calculated the loss to be about ₹23,000 crore,” the Chief Minister said.

Earlier in the day, State Disaster Management Minister Javed Ahmed Khan put the figure at ₹23,811.16 crore.

Ms. Banerjee said that six lakh relief kits are being prepared for the people affected by the super cyclone which will contain a cooking stove, rice, utensils and clothes. She added that her government plans to set up more cyclone relief centres.

Ms. Banerjee said that paddy crop and vegetables in over 15 lakh hectares land have been damaged. “Survey teams have been sent out to look what can be done with damaged crops,” she said .

Indicating that the State has not received any funds on the earlier occasion, she said, “Let’s see what happens.”

Houses damaged

She also said that about five lakh houses have been damaged, which the State government will repair under the Bangla Awas Yojana.

Cyclone Bulbul had made a landfall on the Island Sagar in the western part of Sunderbans on November 9. Over a lakh people were moved to safe places which led to low casualties, but the cyclone that made a landfall with winds gushing more than 110 km per hour had left a trail of destruction.

Leader of the Left Front legislature party and CPI(M) MLA Sujan Chakraborty demanded that an all-party meeting be called to raise the State’s demand of aid with the Centre. Mr. Chakraborty alleged that during cyclone Aila, which hit the State in May 2009 when the Left Front government was in power, the Trinamool Congress had said that the Centre should not extend any help to the State.