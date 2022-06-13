Yet another MVA-BJP battle on June 20, this time for Council

There is unrest, lack of communication in Maha Vikas Aghadi, claims BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis

Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia, former Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis, State BJP president Chandrakant Patil and others flash the victory sigh after three members were elected as Rajya Sabha member, in Mumbai, on June 11, 2022. | Photo Credit: PTI

Even as the BJP-backed independent, Sadabhau Khot, withdrew from the June 20 Maharashtra Council polls, the party on Monday said it would contest with five candidates, paving way for yet another fight after the Rajya Sabha polls. Eleven candidates are in the fray for 10 council seats.

“There is unrest within the ruling parties. We have chalked out a plan. Based on that we are going to contest the fifth seat. I am aware that this is not an easy task. But I have faith that we will win five seats,” said Leader of the Opposition Devendra Fadnavis. When asked about the reason to withdraw the sixth candidate, he said that after discussions, our State president Chandrakant Patil took the decision to contest in only five seats.

Mr. Fadnavis claimed that individuals from the ruling parties held discussions with him to make this an unopposed election. “They also discussed the possibility of withdrawing the Congress candidate for which they received a negative reply [from the Congress],” he said, adding that the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) not only has unrest, but also lack of communication.

Eleven candidates

With the BJP nominating five candidates — Pravin Darekar, Ram Shinde, Shrikant Bharatiya, Uma Khapre and Prasad Lad, three parties of the MVA have fielded two candidates each. The Sena has given ticket to Sachin Ahir and Amshya Padvi while the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) has fielded Ramraje Naik-Nimbalkar and Eknath Khadse. The Congress has given ticket to Chandrakant Handore and Bhai Jagtap. The June 20 election is likely to be between Mr. Lad and Mr. Jagtap.

The quota for secret ballot of council elections is set as 27. As per the calculation, the Congress has 44 MLAs which will ensure victory of one of its candidates. Mr. Jagtap, who is the Mumbai Congress chief, will require 17 more votes to ensure his berth in the council.

Going by original party strength numbers, the BJP and its allies have 113 MLAs, ensuring smooth victory to its four candidates. The fifth candidate will require 22 more votes, which the party hopes to get.