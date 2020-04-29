Yes Bank scam: Wadhawan brothers’ CBI custody extended till May 1

Kapil Wadhawan and Dheeraj Wadhawan, promoters of Dewan Housing Finance Limited, were produced before a special Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) court on Wednesday and were further remanded to CBI’s custody till May 1.

Earlier, the brothers were arrested from their bungalow at Mahabaleshwar in Satara on April 26 for their alleged involvement in the Yes Bank scam and were remanded to CBI’s custody till Wednesday.

CBI today told the court that they had just only one day to question the Wadhawan brothers after their arrest, and that they had to be questioned in detail on various aspects of the loan and debentures obtained from Yes Bank when Mr Kapoor was at the helm of the bank. CBI officials claimed that the Wadhawan brothers had not cooperated during their questioning and the agency needed more time to unravel the conspiracy.

Data | The Yes Bank crisis explained in six charts

Senior advocate Amit Desai appearing for the Wadhawan brothers opposed CBI’s plea and argued that the case is based on banking transactions and money trail, documents of which were available to the agency. Every transaction is in the form of record and hence custodial interrogation is not required, argued Mr Desai. The court after considering both arguments gave CBI two more days to question the Wadhawan brothers.

Earlier special judge AS Sayyad while granting CBI custody had observed that ‘Rana Kapoor, who is proprietor, director and Chief Executive Officer of Yes bank limited entered into criminal conspiracy with the present accused for extending financial assistance to their respective companies and allegedly obtained undue pecuniary advantage from DHFL from the companies of the accused.’

The court had also noted that the April 25 order allowing CBI to arrest was not illegal as it was not stayed or set aside by a higher court and said that since the investigation was at a primary stage, a detailed investigation was necessary to reach a proper conclusion.