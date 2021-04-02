Yediyurappa should quit or be removed for fair probe: Cong.

NEW DELHI

02 April 2021 03:36 IST

Governor should order an investigation against him, says Rajeev Shukla

The Congress on Thursday demanded that Karnataka Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa either resign or be removed from his post to ensure a fair investigation into a 2019 corruption case in which he is alleged to have tried luring a Janata Dal-Secular (JD-S) lawmaker to the BJP by offering money.

Addressing a press conference, former Union Minister Rajeev Shukla said the BJP only talked of morality and cleanliness in politics but did not act against those who were corrupt. He alleged that the BJP created a lot of hue and cry even over false charges against rivals but preferred silence when its leaders faced corruption charges.

The Congress, whose coalition government with the JD(S) in Karnataka collapsed after several of its and JD(S) MLAs resigned in July 2019, has stepped up its attack after the Karnataka High Court vacated a stay on investigations into the case.

Advertising

Advertising

“Now that the High Court has vacated the stay on the probe against the Chief Minister and ordered an investigation, we feel a fair and independent investigation can only take place if the Chief Minister tenders his resignation or is sacked from his position,” Mr. Shukla said.

He said the Governor should order an investigation against Mr. Yediyurappa after the BJP took his resignation.

On Wednesday, the High Court vacated the stay on the investigation into the case registered against Mr. Yediyurappa in February 2019, when the JD(S)-Congress coalition was in power in Karnataka. It was alleged that the incumbent Chief Minister, then in the Opposition, had offered money to the son of JD(S) MLA Naganagouda Kandkur, Sharanagouda, in an attempt to topple the State government.

Mr. Shukla also referred to a ₹662-crore apartment scam in Bengaluru and claimed that though the Chief Minister’s name came up but no probe was ordered despite the High Court giving directions in this regard.

He mentioned about an alleged illegal allotment of 24 acres of government land to private individuals that resulted in huge losses to the State exchequer.

“The government should immediately probe the matter. The Chief Minister should resign and a quick decision should be taken on this,” he said.

The Congress leader also raised the issue of Karnataka Rural Development Minister K.S. Eswarappa writing a letter to the Governor in which he (the Minister) alleged interference from the Chief Minister and claimed that decisions in his Ministry were being taken without his knowledge.

“When a Minister of his government makes such serious allegations against the Chief Minister, Mr. Yediyurappa should either resign or be sacked,” Mr. Shukla said.