Yechury leads delegation to Manipur, reiterates demand for CM Biren’s ouster

August 18, 2023 08:01 pm | Updated 08:02 pm IST - New Delhi

The violence in Manipur has been going on for too long and should not be allowed to continue, Communist Party of India (Marxist) general secretary Sitaram Yechury said on Friday, reiterating the Opposition’s demand that Chief Minister N. Biren Singh should be sacked. He is leading a four-member delegation of the party on a three-day visit to Manipur.

“There is a double-engine government with the BJP government in the State and at the Centre, so they are squarely responsible for the situation here. We are here to do whatever is required on our part of help in restoring normalcy. It has been going on for too long and should not be allowed to continue like this,” Mr. Yechury said.

Also Read: Three killed in Manipur’s Ukhrul, first such attack in a kuki village in Naga district

Last month, a 21-member delegation of parliamentarians from INDIA parties visited the strife-torn State. The delegation visited relief camps, apprised State Governor Anusuiya Uikey about its findings and later met President Droupadi Murmu, submitting a memorandum. The Trinamool Congress also sent a five-member delegation to Manipur. The Left parties too had sent a joint delegation to the State.

Mr. Yechury-led delegation will visit relief camps at Churachandpur, Moirang and Imphal.

Brinda Karat meets President

Meanwhile in Delhi, on behalf of the All India Democratic Women’s Association (AIDWA), Polit Bureau member Brinda Karat submitted a memorandum to the President on Manipur. “The President heard details of the brutalities perpetrated on victims of sexual assault and other violence. She expressed concern about the happenings. She also mentioned that she has spoken to the Governor several times and was very concerned about the state of the relief camps,” Ms. Karat said. A separate list of victims that the AIDWA delegation met has also been submitted to Ms. Murmu.